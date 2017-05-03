May 3, 2017
David’s Cheesy Buttered Fettuccine
We kicked off the show with another recipe from the kitchen of David Moss. On the menu today – Cheesy Buttered Fettuccine. Click here for his recipe.
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Less than two weeks until Mother’s Day! Clueless on what to buy this year? We turned to the experts at Sephora for help. Becci Mannella suggested perfumes, pops of color (like lipstick) or items to highlight mom’s natural beauty.
Wear your CLE Pride
Show your hometown pride with a cool new t-shirt! We Bleed Ohio is a local company. Its shirts are designed and printed in Northeast Ohio. We Bleed Ohio is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in downtown Cleveland. You can watch the feature here.
Inside the Bob Hope Exhibit
We toured the “Bob Hope: An American Treasure” exhibit at the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society. The exhibit runs through June 30th.
Strawberry Salsa
Melanie Wurm from Mapleside Farms shared her recipe for strawberry salsa! Mapleside Farms is located in Brunswick. Click here for her recipe.