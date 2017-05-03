× May 3, 2017

David’s Cheesy Buttered Fettuccine

We kicked off the show with another recipe from the kitchen of David Moss. On the menu today – Cheesy Buttered Fettuccine. Click here for his recipe.



Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Less than two weeks until Mother’s Day! Clueless on what to buy this year? We turned to the experts at Sephora for help. Becci Mannella suggested perfumes, pops of color (like lipstick) or items to highlight mom’s natural beauty.

www.sephora.com

Wear your CLE Pride

Show your hometown pride with a cool new t-shirt! We Bleed Ohio is a local company. Its shirts are designed and printed in Northeast Ohio. We Bleed Ohio is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in downtown Cleveland. You can watch the feature here.

webleedohio.com

Inside the Bob Hope Exhibit

We toured the “Bob Hope: An American Treasure” exhibit at the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society. The exhibit runs through June 30th.

www.wrhs.org

Strawberry Salsa

Melanie Wurm from Mapleside Farms shared her recipe for strawberry salsa! Mapleside Farms is located in Brunswick. Click here for her recipe.

www.mapleside.com