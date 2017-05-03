Man wearing “This guy needs a beer” t-shirt arrested for OVI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio - A Stark County man is arrested for drinking and driving - while wearing a t-shirt that reads "This guy needs a beer."

It all started when Jeremy Dean hit a car and kept on driving. He went to bank to use the ATM, when the woman whose car he hit confronted him. He fled, but left his ATM card in the machine.

When police caught up with him, he had a blood-alcohol content of .316 - nearly four times the legal limit.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has all the details in the video, above.