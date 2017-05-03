Man upset over marijuana threatens officers, attacks apartment manager: Willoughby police

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– Officers in Willoughby used a Taser on a suspect, who attacked an apartment complex manager on Tuesday.

Police were called to an apartment building on Lake Shore Boulevard in Willoughby at about 1 p.m. for a disturbance. Witnesses said Brandon Noble, 20, of Painesville, was upset because he couldn’t find his marijuana or cell phone in an apartment.

Officers tried to escort Noble, who is not a resident of the building, off the property. That’s when, according to police, he threatened to harm officers and yelled obscenities in front of his children, ages 3 years and 4 months. Noble also reportedly damaged a wall, television and dresser inside the apartment.

He eventually agreed to leave and officers warned him not to return.

But at about 5 p.m., officers were called back to the apartment building. Police said Noble returned to the property and attacked the building manager, who locked himself in his office.

According to Willoughby police, Noble went towards officers as if to attack them, then fled. He refused to listen to officers’ demands to stop running and made another attempt to assault them, police said. One officer used his Taser on Noble, who fell to the ground.

Noble was arrested, and charged with persistent disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest. He’s set to appear in Willoughby Municipal Court on Thursday.