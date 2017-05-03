Man exposes himself to two girls near Cuyahoga Falls school, police say

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– The Cuyahoga Falls City School District is asking parents to be on alert after a man exposed himself to two children.

It happened Sunday afternoon near Lincoln Elementary School on Bailey Road, according to the police report. The victims were two juvenile girls.

The police report said the suspect was driving a smaller, light-colored SUV.

Deputy Superintendent Melvin Brown said police notified the school district of the incident, which was not on school property. Brown said they want parents to be vigilant.

Anyone with information should call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-928-2181.