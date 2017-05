Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - The state of Ohio ranks fourth in the nation in its number of human trafficking cases.

But one organization in Summit County is on a mission to help the young women who are caught in that life. It's called Rahab Ministries.

Rahab stands for "reaching- above-hopelessness- and brokenness." It's a faith-based ministry devoted to rescuing victims trafficked into sexual slavery in northeast Ohio.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel introduces us to Rahab.