Indians’ Corey Kluber placed on 10-day DL

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Kluber left Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers because of back discomfort.

He was replaced for the fourth inning after struggling on a cold, damp night. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk while throwing 55 pitches. Kluber had gone at least six innings in each of his first five starts.

The Indians said with Kluber on the disabled list, Joe Colon was called up from Triple-A Columbus.

