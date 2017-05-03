Forecast: rain moving in to stay for a few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Our one-day sunshiny jewel will have to hold us for a few days now as a cut-off low pressure system slowly trudges through the Ohio Valley with 2-3+ days of a cold rain.

Rain accumulation forecast puts Cleveland in the 1-2+” category. Fortunately, all that rain will not come all at once, but the ground will definitely become quite saturated by the weekend.

