David’s Cheesy Buttered Fettuccine

Cheesy Buttered Fettuccine

1 lb pasta (fettuccine, penne, bow tie, whatever you like)

7 tbs butter (just melted, not too hot)

1 tbs olive oil

1 1/2 cup pecorino Romano grated

Salt and fresh ground pepper

Optional – 2 or 3 tbs of flat leaf Italian parsley chopped

Salt pasta water (about 1 tbs kosher salt per gallon).

Cook pasta the way you like it (al dente, a little resistance to the bite works best).

Drain and either return pasta to pot or place in a large serving bowl.

Immediately add melted butter, a little fresh ground black pepper and cheese. Toss gently to mix ingredients together.

Drizzle olive oil over top and garnish with a little chopped flat leaf Italian parsley (if you like).

Enjoy!