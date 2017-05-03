David’s Cheesy Buttered Fettuccine
1 lb pasta (fettuccine, penne, bow tie, whatever you like)
7 tbs butter (just melted, not too hot)
1 tbs olive oil
1 1/2 cup pecorino Romano grated
Salt and fresh ground pepper
Optional – 2 or 3 tbs of flat leaf Italian parsley chopped
Salt pasta water (about 1 tbs kosher salt per gallon).
Cook pasta the way you like it (al dente, a little resistance to the bite works best).
Drain and either return pasta to pot or place in a large serving bowl.
Immediately add melted butter, a little fresh ground black pepper and cheese. Toss gently to mix ingredients together.
Drizzle olive oil over top and garnish with a little chopped flat leaf Italian parsley (if you like).
Enjoy!