City of Cleveland plans 95 street resurfacing, reconstruction projects this year

CLEVELAND-- Mayor Frank Jackson discussed the city of Cleveland's street resurfacing program during a news conference on Wednesday.

The event was held at East 102nd Street and Buckeye Avenue, which is already a work zone. Jackson was joined by Cleveland Director of Public Works Michael Cox.

The mayor said this year crews plan to tackle 95 projects. According to Jackson, streets with an "F" grade will take high priority for construction.

"We are in a concentrated effort to improve our infrastructure, particularly in regards to our roads, and our bridges and streets," Jackson said. He also praised voters for passing Issue 32 to fund road projects.

Cox said without that issue's passage, they would not be able to attend to streets at the current level and they would not have the "pot hole killer."

Over the next 16 to 17 years, Jackson said they plan to have all city streets meet a certain grade. Cox said the "life expectancy" of a street is about 10 years, and processes like crack sealing adds two to three years to that street.

"We have a list. Our streets are ready," Cox said.

Since 2014, the city of Cleveland invested $227 million in street resurfacing and reconstruction. In 2016, the city spent $10.5 million on residential streets and $48.3 on major construction on 12 roads.