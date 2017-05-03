Break from the rain! Cooler temps remain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get a break from the showers today, but the rain returns tomorrow and sticks around for a 3-4 day period as a slow-moving low pressure system meanders through the Ohio Valley.

Rain accumulation forecast puts Cleveland in the 2-3" category which would definitely lead to some flooding. The ground is already quite saturated. Watch for flood alerts to be issued in the near future.

