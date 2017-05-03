Texas North Lake College shooting victim and suspect dead, police say

​IRVING, Texas — One victim is dead and a suspect has committed suicide following a shooting at Texas’ North Lake College on Wednesday, Irving police said in a tweet.

“There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe,” police said on Twitter.

The suspect was described as a white male with a buzz cut wearing an orange tank top with a gray stripe and carrying a black jacket, Irving police had said. They said he may have been armed with a handgun.

The campus, in the suburb of Irving, was on “intruder lockdown,” the college said on its Facebook page.

A student there, Joseph Le, told CNN he heard three shots ring out and a male yell, “Leave her be!” before he took cover. The shots sounded like they went off inside the building Le was in, he said.

Another student, Haseeb Ahmed, was in class when he heard three gunshots, he said. It wasn’t immediately clear where the shots were fired.

Ahmed and his classmates barricaded the door to their classroom, he said.

“We gathered the hardest materials in our possession to throw if something happens,” he said.

Police officers walked on campus with their guns drawn just after noon CT, video from CNN affiliate KTVT showed. Eleven people walked in a line with their hands on their heads across a lawn, video showed.

North Lake College is a two-year community college. It had more than 11,000 students in fall 2013, the most recent semester for which the school posted data on its website.

