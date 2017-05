GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Garfield Heights Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spent much of Tuesday morning at a house on Orme Road.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team authorities are investigating the death of a woman, whose body was found at the bottom of the stairs.

Investigators arrived at the scene late Monday night.

Keep checking with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story.