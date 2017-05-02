Weather outlook: Brisk and colder tonight with leftover shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday’s high actually occurred at 4 AM (76°F)… and quickly fell to the low of 61°F during the heavy thunderstorms that moved through at lunchtime. Some places picked up a quick 1″ of rain in less than one hour.

**A wind advisory is in effect until 7 tonight**

The cold front announced the arrival of the cooler air which will now settle in the eastern United States for at least 7-10 days, periodically with rainy periods.

The driest day of the week will be Wednesday. As of now, we’re hoping to squeeze in at least one dry weekend day. Stay tuned!

Here is your 8-day forecast.