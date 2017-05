Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRATENAHL, Ohio - A burglar in Bratenahl targeted luxury homes in a string of break-ins over the last 18 months.

28-year-old Shawn Pierre would enter the homes through unlocked doors or windows.

But it was when he hit the same home for the third time that police were able to catch their man.

***Fox8's Jack Shea has the story - complete with police body cam video - in the video box, above.***