× The Modern Margarita

The Modern Margarita

Courtesy of Jim Vecchio of Taqueria Junction

taqueriajunction.com

A great all natural, light margarita using a 100% Blue Agave Tequila using either a Silver or Reposado tequila.

1½ ounce tequila

half squeezed lemon

half squeezed lime

quarter squeezed orange

1 ounce or 2 table spoons of Agave nectar which is sold almost in every grocery store now

Shake well over ice and strain and serve up or serve on the rocks, with a salt rim.