PTSD relief? Can a little-known treatment help wrongfully convicted Ohio man?

CLEVELAND - He spent 7 years in prison for crimes that he didn't commit. It was DNA evidence that finally freed Clarence Elkins.

The trauma of that time behind bars left Elkins with a lifetime of repercussions and PTSD.

Eleven years after his release, Elkins has tried a fairly unknown treatment to deal with that post traumatic stress, and is hoping that one injection to block certain nerves can give him his life back.

Fox 8 went with him and his wife to Chicago, and documented the moments that he received the treatment. Stacey Frey has his story, above.

