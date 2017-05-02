× Pizza Torta

Pizza Torta

Courtesy of The Blonde Italian

Lightly toast tortillas.

Lay one down on cookie sheet. Spread thin layer of Giavanna’s Garden Garlic Seasoning, Mother Everything Sauce, bell peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese.

Repeat 3 times.

Lay sheet of Pillsbury pastry dough over top, trim off corners to resemble shape of a pizza.

In top center, spread another thin layer of seasoning & mother, top with mozzarella, leaving the outer edge brushed with seasoning but no red sauce, so it will resemble pizza crust.

Bake 375F for 30 min.

Finish with minced fresh Italian parsley.