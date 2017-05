​

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said due to a “security situation” part of the airport’s ticketing level is closed.

Cleveland police said there is a suspicious package on one of the roadways and the bomb squad is on the way to investigate.

The airport asks everyone to please be patient and avoid the area.

Part of our ticketing level is currently closed for a security situation. Please be patient and avoid the area. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) May 2, 2017

We are currently waiting for our Explosion Detection Team to arrive. We appreciate your patience. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) May 2, 2017

