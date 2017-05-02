Parma voters reject school levy request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - Voters in Parma voted down the requested school levy on Tuesday night.

A final count from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections showed that 8,538 voters, or 61%, voted to reject the levy, while 5,538, or 39%, voted for it.

The district had asked for 5.9 mil increase for a period of 10 years beginning this year. It would be in effect indefinitely.

That would have added $206.50 in property taxes per $100,000 of home value for residents of the city.

The district serves more than 10-thousand students in Parma, Parma Heights, and Seven Hills.

The district says its budget was balanced this year, and next, but that they'd be facing a deficit in the 2018-2019 school year.

The district had already cut some staff and programs, and may have to consolidate if they levy is not approved

More on the Parma schools budget, here.

You can access all the election results from Tuesday's election by clicking here.