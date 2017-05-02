Missing: Rodney Delaboin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Rodney Delaboin, 14, disappeared on April 19 and was last seen in Cleveland.

He is 5 foot 4 with black. Rodney was wearing green pants, a white short-sleeved shirt and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. White with the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**