May 2, 2017

Cooking with The Blonde Italian

The Blonde Italian, Lauren Falcione, shared her recipe for pizza torta. It’s a cross between Italian and Mexican style pizza. She featured two of her products:  Giavanna’s Garden Garlic Seasoning and Mother Everything Sauce. Click here for her recipe.

www.theblondeitalian.com

 

Cleveland in a box

Have you heard of LOCLE Box? It is Cleveland delivered to your doorstep. Each shipment includes locally made products. Deby Lexow featured several of her most popular boxes on the show today – including the snack boxes.

www.loclebox.com

 

Something Rotten

One of the lead actors of Something Rotten took us on a backstage tour. The musical is at Playhouse Square through May 14th. Tickets start at $10. Click here to watch it again.

www.playhousesquare.org

 

Set sail with Royal Caribbean

Save on your next vacation! Your Canary Travel deal of the week is the huge Royal Caribbean WOW Sale. It runs through May 7th.  Save up to $200 dollars per person. Plus, get an on-board credit for booking Oasis Class ship.  Contact Canary Travel to book. 216-252-1000

www.CanaryTravel.com

 

Raddell’s Sausage Shop

Step inside an Old World sausage shop that has been in Cleveland for more than 40 years. They specialize in Slovenian smoked sausage and other European-style meats. Raddell’s Sausage Shop is located at East 152nd Street in Cleveland.  Click here to see the segment.  

www.Raddellssausage.com

 

Tequila 101

Jim Vecchio from Taqueria Junction stopped by to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tequila. You can find his recipe for the modern margarita here.  Taqueria Junction is located on Columbia Road in Olmsted Falls.

http://taqueriajunction.com/

 

Get your retirement on track

David Mortach, president of Mortach Financial talked retirement options. If you have a question for him or would like more information call 877-GAINS-4U.

www.MortachFinancial.com

 

Summer salads delivered to your door step!

Panera Bread stopped by to feature the new summer salads. Did you know you can have one delivered to your door step?

www.PaneraBread.com

