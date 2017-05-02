Marking a special moment as St. Jude Dream Home construction nears completion

AVON, Ohio -- The St. Jude Dream Home continues to take shape, and as the house nears completion, those involved in the construction shared a special moment on Tuesday.

Here is a list of all prizes:

    • The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio
    • Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall
    • Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas
    • Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash
    • Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments
    • $2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread
    • $1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care
    • Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo
    • $1,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Smiles by White

