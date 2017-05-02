Latest Michael Symon restaurant opens at Cleveland airport

CLEVELAND– The newest restaurant from celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon will welcome visitors to Northeast Ohio.

Bar Symon is now open at at the AIRMALL at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The 89-seat restaurant features some of Symon’s signature dishes like the Fat Doug burger, rosemary fries, and potato and cheese pierogies.

“We are excited that guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the authentic flavors that characterize his dishes,” said Robert Kennedy, Cleveland airport director.

Bar Symon is located in Concourse C. It’s open daily, beginning with breakfast at 5 a.m.

Symon owns 20 restaurants, including Lola and Mabel’s BBQ on East 4th Street, and several B-Spot locations. The “Iron Chef” is also a co-host on “The Chew.”

