Janet Jackson talks baby, split from husband, and new tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Janet Jackson is hitting the road again. The singer announced a 56-city tour that will begin in September and travel across the country including a stop in Cleveland.

She will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, December 3rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Jackson cancelled a previously scheduled stop in Cleveland after she announced she was pregnant with her first child.

“Just in case you don’t recognize me because I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” Jackson told her fans in a video taped message posted on YouTube and shared on her social media accounts.

She also confirmed the split from her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands,” she said.

Jackson changed the name of her tour from “Unbreakable” to “State of the World.”

“It’s not about politics,” she said. “It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”