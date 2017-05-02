Fidget toys are latest kid craze: Concentration aid or distraction?

Children’s toy trends are constantly changing. Just weeks ago, we told you how kids across Northeast Ohio were into do-it-yourself slime.

But now, the latest craze is Fidget Spinners.

The little gadgets, made of metal and ball bearings, were originally made to help children with ADHD and anxiety. There are other fidgets on the market, like the cube, or mesh and marble.

“Fidgets are great tools for kids who need them, as long as there are ground rules set up with the child and educator in advance, and as long as the child can follow the rules,” occupational therapist Katherine Ross-Keller told WTOP in Washington D.C.

Fidget Spinners are going mainstream and it’s causing headaches for some teachers, who call the toys a distraction.

Several schools in Illinois already banned them.

“Frankly, we’ve found the fidgets were having the opposite effect of what they advertise,” Kate Ellison told the Chicago Tribune. The principal of Washington Elementary School in Evanston added, “Kids are trading them or spinning them instead of writing.”

A middle school in Massachusetts also told students to keep the spinners at home.

“It seems that they are being sold and marketed as a tool to help students. Spinners are highly distracting to students and those around them. There is no doubt that for some students, (very few) a type of school approved fidget is a good idea on some occasions. The majority of students do not need the distraction,” Nissitissit Middle School said in a blog post on its website.