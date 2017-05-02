× East Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since April 28.

Police say Savannah Hyson was recently assigned to the Carrington Youth Academy by the judge assigned to her case.

The Lake County Department of Job and Family Services says Hyson has several mental disabilities and has not been taking her medication.

Anyone who may have information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to please call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or 216-451-1234.