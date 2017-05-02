Cheers to LeBron! Great Lakes Brewing Company offers drink deal after beer grab

CLEVELAND — It was the moment everyone was talking about during Round 2 Game 1 of the playoffs in Cleveland Monday night.

Momentum during the game took LeBron James to the sideline, where he grabbed a beer from a concession server, but didn’t take a drink, later saying he’s “not much of a beer guy. If she had some red wine, I probably would have definitely taken a sip.”

That beer was from Cleveland’s famous Great Lakes Brewing Company. They thought what happened during the game was so cool, they made an offer to customers: $1 off Dort pints and $2 off Dort crowlers all day today at the pub.

LeBron is a wine kind of guy. pic.twitter.com/CfoBvc0PYT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2017

The server, a Hiram College basketball player, talked to FOX 8’s Maia Belay about the awesome moment. Watch the video, below:

We thought last night was pretty rad, so we're doing $1 off Dort pints and $2 off Dort crowlers all day today at the pub.#DefendtheLand pic.twitter.com/FUtYLEJuwX — GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) May 2, 2017