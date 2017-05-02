× Akron police look for two robbery suspects accused of threatening store employee

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is working to identify two women who stole from a Family Dollar.

The robbery happened at the store located on South Arlington Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Akron police said two women placed items in their purses and tried to leave without paying. That’s when a store employee confronted the pair. One woman tried to punch the worker while the other threatened to assault the employee, police said.

Anyone with information on the two suspects should call the Akron Police Department.