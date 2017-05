Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Lately, it seems as if every day, someone is getting into a fight or being kicked off an airplane.

But even as unruly altercations spike, additional changes to air travel are being discussed that will impact every single passenger.

Some are positive changes, like super sonic jets. Other changes are less appealing: how do you feel about paying to use the plane's bathroom?

Fox 8's Suzanne Stratford has a look at the future of air travel for customers, above.

