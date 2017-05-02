6-year-old killed when vehicle hits tree and fence

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 6-year-old was killed when a car crashed into a tree and fence early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on Township Road 2704 west of County Road 775 in Green Township, Ashland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a media release.

Investigators said Julie Turner, 26 from Perrysville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber eastbound on Township Road 2704 when she drove off the right side of the road and hit a fence and a tree.

There were three passengers in the vehicle, Blaze Turner, 25 from Perrysville, and a 10-month-old and a 6-year-old.

The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.