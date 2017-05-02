12-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland injured in shooting crossfire

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl Monday evening.

The victim was riding her bicycle in front of her grandfather’s house on Kempton Avenue near 102nd Street in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police said unknown men in two red vehicles were driving down the street, shooting at each other.

The girl, who is hearing impaired, suffered a gunshot wound to her foot. Officers and her grandfather performed first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.

According to police, the intended target may live in a neighboring house, which was hit by gunfire.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting and have not identified the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5518. Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463 or by texting “TIP657” plus the message to 274637.