Warrensville Heights fire victim hopes family’s loss won’t keep her from prom

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - A high school senior and her family lost everything they own in a devastating fire. The teenager now hopes the situation does not force her to miss out on a very important night.

"My mom is trying to just do everything just to help me, give us food, clothe us, worry about prom for me and graduation, so it's a lot on her," said Tiona Young.

Young and her family are starting all over.

April 10th, they lost everything they owned when fire destroyed their apartment complex in Warrensville Heights. It started when their neighbors got into a domestic dispute, which led to a police standoff. Investigators say the man set the building on fire before he was taken into custody.

Monday, the family got their first up close look at what's left. There is nothing to salvage.

"One of my biggest fears...to keep my kids safe and for them to have that happen to them and lose everything...it's a lot," said Tiona's mother, Carla Walcott.

Tiona is home schooled, but planned to attend prom next Friday with her friends at Warrensville Heights High School. She had already picked out several dresses she wanted to wear.

"It's a couple dresses that I like, but you know, anything that anyone could help me with, I'll take it," said Tiona.

"I really want her to go to prom, but I don't have the money to do it," said her mother.

"Dress, at the prom, makeup, hair, nails...it's a lot, kind of expensive for my mom, she doesn't really have anything, so she's just trying to furnish our house," the teen said.

Tiona and her family are grateful they all survived, including their cat, Nahla. She hopes going to the prom can lighten her mood as the family struggles to rebuild.

"That particular time is your time to be a princess or a king for the night, and you know, have a good time and enjoy yourself with your friends, and I don't want her to miss that," said Walcott.

"You can never get prom back, so that's why it's important to me, so that I can go to prom and experience it," said Tiona.

The family was able to rent an apartment in Euclid a week after the fire.

Tiona Young has set up a GoFundMe account.

If you would like to help her click here for the GoFundMe page.

