Two charged in crash, shooting in Bainbridge Township

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Two men are facing charges following an accident and shooting in Bainbridge Township Sunday evening.

While the case is still under investigation, the Bainbridge Township Police Department released more details on Monday.

A crash on US Route 422 led to an altercation on Chillicothe Road shortly before 6 p.m. Police said one of the drivers shot into the other driver’s vehicle.

A witness told FOX 8 News he saw the two trucks speeding down the off-ramp. Jacob Saplin said he thought it was going to result in a first fight and was scared when the one man pulled out a gun.

Charles E. Adams, 53, of Garfield Heights, was charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing. Paul W. Vilt, 53, of Mantua, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Both men were taken to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.