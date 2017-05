Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Ashtabula, Carroll and Trumbull counties.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 1:45 p.m. for Carroll and Tuscarawas counties.

More weather warnings and alerts here

The rain will exit our eastern areas by 1 PM.  Then, spotty showers are expected through the evening as cooler temperatures start to spill in. The first week of May features below average temperatures and more rounds of rain.

Here is your 8-day forecast: