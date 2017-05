× Special necklace returned to owner who lost it

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A very special necklace has been returned to its owner.

Monica Green reached out to FOX 8 News over the weekend after she found the necklace at Anytime Fitness in Wadsworth.

She knew the necklace, which said “Dad Forever in My Heart,” meant so much to someone and she wanted to return it.

Thankfully, that has happened. The fitness club was able to track down the owner.

41.025610 -81.729852