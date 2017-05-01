Police investigate reported gunfire near University of Akron campus

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department and University of Akron police are investigating reported gunfire off campus on Monday.

It happened at about 12:20 p.m. at Power and Kirn streets, which is about two blocks from InfoCision Stadium. The University of Akron notified students and staff of the incident via email shortly after 1 p.m.

According to the email, one or more people leaned out the windows of a silver Pontiac and shot at a gold Mitsubishi Galant. The cars continued east on Power Street, then north Spicer Street.

No injuries were reported, according to the university.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490