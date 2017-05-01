Police: bomb squad clears ‘suspicious package’ near Public Square

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police confirmed that the bomb squad was called out Monday evening for “suspicious activity.”

The incident was near Public Square, at West 3rd and Superior. The bomb squad checked out a suspicious package that was found there, and found nothing wrong.

The scene was cleared shortly after that.

This happened at around 9:15 p.m., which was of concern because Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Cavs and the Toronto Raptors was about to end.

(The Cavs beat the Raptors, 116-105.)