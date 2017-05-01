Ohio family with 5 children adopts 6 siblings

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their recent adoption by a couple with five biological children of their own.

Christopher and Christina Sanders, of the Cincinnati suburb of Forest Park, had taken the siblings in as their first foster children. They range in age from 9 to 16. The Sanders’ oldest biological child is 19.

Christina Sanders says she and her husband promised themselves that no matter how many foster children they had, they would keep them.

The family was all smiles, as shown in video from WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, when the adoption became official in a Hamilton County courtroom April 27.

The judge presiding over the adoption and said he hopes the commitment by the Sanders will inspire others to adopt children.