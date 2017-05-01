× Netflix responds to ’13 Reasons Why’ critics with more warnings

NEW YORK — Netflix is responding to critics of its new show “13 Reasons Why” by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content.

The 13-episode drama, co-produced by actress and singer Selena Gomez, is based on Jay Asher’s young-adult 2007 best-seller about a high school student who kills herself and leaves behind 13 audiotapes detailing the events that led to her death, including sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying.

The show is rated TV-MA and three episodes that contain explicit material have “viewer discretion advised” warnings. Mental health experts wanted more advisories shown.

Netflix said Monday it has now added a warning before the first episode and “also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter.”

Here is the entire statement from Netflix obtained by several media outlets:

“There has been a tremendous amount of discussion about our series “13 Reasons Why.” While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories. Currently the episodes that carry graphic content are identified as such and the series overall carries a TV-MA rating. Moving forward, we will add an additional viewer warning card before the first episode as an extra precaution for those about to start the series and have also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter, including the URL 13ReasonsWhy.info — a global resource center that provides information about professional organizations that support help around the serious matters addressed in the show.”

Some Ohio school districts including Brunswick sent letters home to parents about the show, encouraging them to talk to their children about suicide. The Brunswick City School District said the show could be a trigger for students who are already struggling.

