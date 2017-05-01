Man with fake beard robs bank in Ohio City

CLEVELAND– A man wearing a fake beard robbed a bank in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood Monday morning.

The suspect passed a threatening demand note to a teller at the Ohio Savings Bank on West 25th Street at about shortly after 11 a.m., the Cleveland Division of the FBI said. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen going west on Bridge Street.

No one was injured.

According to the FBI, the man was wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, a white baseball cap and a fake beard.

A man wearing a fake beard held up the Key Bank on Fulton Road on April 27. The FBI would not say if it’s the same suspect.

This Ohio Savings Bank location was also robbed on Jan. 30. That suspect, 31-year-old Mark Anthony Lloyd, was arrested when he went to Cleveland City Hall to get a duplicate birth certificate under the name “Michael Lloyd.”

Anyone with information on either bearded bank robber should call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.