Lucky strike! Matthew McConaughey stops by Lakewood bowling alley

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Matthew McConaughey is having a little fun in his downtime as he shoots his new movie in Northeast Ohio.
The actor was spotted Sunday night at Lakewood bowling alley, Mahall’s.
The business posted a photo on its Facebook page of McConaughey posing for a picture with a little girl.
“Matthew McConaughey stopped by the lanes with some friends tonight. Our little Ruby McEwen gave him a warm Cleveland welcome,” Mahall’s wrote.
And, did you notice the actor’s hat?
The Academy-Award winner is in town filming the movie “White Boy Rick.”
Set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic, it tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.
The movie also stars Richie Merritt, Bruce Dern, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.