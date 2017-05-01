Lucky strike! Matthew McConaughey stops by Lakewood bowling alley

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Matthew McConaughey is having a little fun in his downtime as he shoots his new movie in Northeast Ohio.

The actor was spotted Sunday night at Lakewood bowling alley, Mahall’s.

The business posted a photo on its Facebook page of McConaughey posing for a picture with a little girl.

“Matthew McConaughey stopped by the lanes with some friends tonight. Our little Ruby McEwen gave him a warm Cleveland welcome,” Mahall’s wrote.

And, did you notice the actor’s hat?

The Academy-Award winner is in town filming the movie “White Boy Rick.”

Set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic, it tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

The movie also stars Richie Merritt, Bruce Dern, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

