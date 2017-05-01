Keeper at Animal Adventure Park names April the giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, NY– The keeper for April the giraffe had the honor of naming the new calf.

Allysa Swilley named the new baby Tajiri, which is Swahili for hope and confidence. Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York put the baby’s name to a vote, using it as a fundraiser for giraffe conservation.

“Hope is something that Tajiri has not only brought you guys, as a community globally now. But it is a hope for giraffes. We have been able to give giraffes a voice,” Swilley said in a live Facebook video.

Among the top choices for April and Oliver’s baby were Apollo, Ollie and Unity. But ultimately voters wanted the giraffe’s keeper to select a name.

April the giraffe became an Internet sensation as millions waited and watched for her to give birth. The giraffe cam will be still be available every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

