Cavs take on the Raptors in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semifinals

**UPDATE: The Cleveland Cavaliers were leading the Toronto Raptors 96-74 going into the fourth quarter during Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

CLEVELAND — After sweeping Indiana in the opening round, the Cavs will have waited a full week before Monday’s Game 1 tips off at Quicken Loans Arena, where Cleveland is 15-1 against conference opponents over the past three postseasons.

The down time gave James and his teammates a chance to recharge and prepare for Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, who were acquired by the Raptors in trades.

Toronto has struggled against Cleveland this season, and the Cavs have the home court advantage in the series that got underway Monday night.

