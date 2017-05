Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Police are looking for two men in connection with a Friday night robbery of a west side gas station.

Store security video shows one of the suspects’ as he grabbed a male employee by the shirt, and pointed a gun in his face. A second suspect then took cash from the register.

The two then fled the Gas USA store, located near Denison Avenue.

If you recognize the suspects call Cleveland police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County right away.