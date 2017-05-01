Forecast: cooler air here to stay for a while

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Monday’s high actually occurred at 4 AM (76°F)… and quickly fell to the low of 61°F during the heavy thunderstorms that moved through at lunchtime. Hopefully you were one of the lucky ones that did not get caught outside during the deluge. Some places picked up a quick 1″ of rain in less than one hour.

The cold front announced the arrival of the cooler air which will now settle in the eastern United States for at least 7-10 days, periodically with rainy periods.

The driest day of the week will be Wednesday.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

