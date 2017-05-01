Mother of missing girl: ‘I just want my baby’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police were asking for help to locate a missing girl who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Rihanna Todd, age 5, was riding her bike around 4 p.m. Sunday in front of the home she shared with her mother at 3372 E. 142nd Street.

Police said she was with her baby sitter when she disappeared.

According to police, Rihanna was last seen wearing a white shirt, purple Tinkerbell tutu jean shorts, and pink and white shoes.

Rihanna also suffers from asthma.

The girl’s mother, Leana Todd, told Fox 8 her best friend, Barbara Whitlow, was watching her daughter.

Leana Todd said she went to work around 3 p.m. Sunday and when she returned around 8:30 p.m., Whitlow and her little girl were gone.

She said she’s tried to contact Whitlow, but has had no luck. Police said they have been unable to contact Whitlow as well.

“I just want my baby,” Leana Todd said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police.

We will continue to update this developing story on Fox 8 News and FOX8.com.