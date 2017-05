CLEVELAND– Officers arrested a 17-year-old suspect following a smash-and-grab robbery on Cleveland’s west side.

It happened at the Rite Shop Food Mart at West 73rd Street and Camden Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. Video showed the suspect used a gray pickup truck.

Cleveland police spotted a truck matching the description on West 46th Street. While officers were checking out the vehicle, a 17-year-old came out of the house.

He was placed in custody.