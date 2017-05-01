Cleveland city council calls for crackdown on dirt bikes, ATV’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City Council members are calling for a crackdown on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the city.

As the Fox 8 I-Team has reported, groups of marauding dirt bike and ATV riders are creating havoc in parts of the city, damaging property and scaring motorists.

Council member Zack Reed said police officers are not being given the power to properly control the situation.

"You cannot have a police department in the city of Cleveland where you have laws on the books that are supposed to be enforced and we are saying to our men and women in blue we are not going to enforce that law," he said.

He told Fox 8 News that the problem deserves special hearings in council's public safety committee.

Another council member, Jeff Johnson, said the time to act is now. According to Johnson, "This is no joke. The damage to my parks, to my new playground by individuals who are Clevelanders primarily, we are not doing what is necessary to handle this problem."

He called on the police administration to issue a special order giving officers more latitude and power in dealing with the situation.

Also, citizens are working on a petition drive that's aimed a preventing the city from building a dirt bike track.

