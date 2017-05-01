City officials release 911 tapes in Tanisha Anderson case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Never-before heard recordings shed new light on the death of Tanisha Anderson.

The 37-year-old woman died in police custody in November 2014.

The Fox 8 I-Team has requested the calls for more than two years. The audio recordings were released Monday.

“Yes, I have a sibling here, she doesn’t seem to want to calm down and she’s a little bit belligerent here with my mom and I have to protect my mom,” Joell Anderson told a Cleveland police dispatcher the night officers were called to their home.

When police did not arrive Joell Anderson called back about 30 minutes later.

“Has anything changed,” the dispatcher asked. When Joell Anderson said no. The dispatcher told him he doesn’t have to call back, saying officers will respond when they get someone to send.

Officers arrived to the house around 9 p.m. and then left. They returned a little more than an hour later after another family member called. That woman told police her sister was mentally ill and was being combative.

When police arrived the second time, Anderson was taken into custody. Family members say she was slammed to the ground, but union officials disagree.

Anderson died while in police custody.

The city paid more than $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit with Tanisha Anderson’s family in February.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is now investigating to determine if the officers involved should face any type of criminal charges.

Union officials say they believe the officers acted properly.

