Cedar Point previews changes for the 2017 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Thrill seekers get ready: Cedar Point opens this weekend! This year the park is making several big changes to some of your favorite attractions starting with the transformation of Soak City into Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

The 18-acre park will debut new upgrades to food and cabanas. In addition to the nearby expansion of Hotel Breakers from 158 rooms to 669. The water park features four new attractions including Point Plummet.

"It's a six-story tall aqua drop slide so you get into a capsule and hold on," said Cedar Point Communications Director Tony Clark. "Then a voice counts and you drop straight down into a twisty slide."

One of the biggest changes at the park is geared towards your safety. Metal detectors will now be at every entrance to the park. Clark says there was no specific incident that spurred the change.

Even one of the world's tallest fastest coasters, The Top Thrill Dragster, is getting a temporary new name, thanks to a losing World Series bet with Six Flags Great America Chicago.

"Top Thrill Cubster -- it's only going to be that way this weekend May 6th and 7th," said Clark. "The signage will change; the logos will change. You can buy limited merchandise."

Later this summer, virtual reality headsets will be added to the experience of riding the Iron Dragon. Cedar Point Shores Waterpark opens Memorial Day weekend.

